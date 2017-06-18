Cops claim son assaulted 94-year-old dad

Son Assaults dad

Police allege about 10am Wednesday a 94-year-old was left with lacerations after he was assaulted by his 54-year-old son at an Ocean Shores home.

The 54-year-old was charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and given conditional bail to attend the Byron Bay Local Court on June 29.

P-Plate drink driver

About 7.20am Friday, June 16, a green Holden Commodore was stopped in Bay St, Byron Bay, for a random breath test.

The 19-year-old male P-plate driver was breath tested and returned a positive reading of 0.099.

The Geneva national had his licence was suspended and will appear in the Byron Bay Local Court on July 13.

Erratic on the roads

About 11.35pm on Friday, police pulled over a blue Volkswagon "driving erratically” along Mullumbimby Rd, Mullumbimby.

The female 34-year-old driver from Wilsons Creek returned a positive breath analysis at the Brunswick Police Station of 0.138, more than twice the legal limit.

Her drivers licence was suspended and she will appear in the Mullumbimby Local Court on July 24.

Knife possession

A 40-year-old Murwillumbah man has been charged with possession of a knife and stolen goods in custody after being pulled over by police in Bray Park on Thursday night.

About 11.30pm, stopped a vehicle to search its two occupants.

A knife and credit cards were discovered. The credit cards were allegedly stolen.

The man will appear at Murwillumbah Local Court on June 27.