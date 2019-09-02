Menu
Crime

Cops find ice and $15,000 during routine stop

Michael Doyle
2nd Sep 2019 3:27 PM
A ROUTINE traffic stop on the Pacific Motorway resulted in the seizure of drugs and $15,000 last night.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and is set to appear in a Byron Bay court today, charged with supply and possession of a prohibited drug and deal with the proceeds of crime.

The arrest followed a traffic stop on the motorway at 9.50pm on Sunday, when Highway Patrol officers stopped a silver Holden Commodore at Ewingsdale.

Police will allege in court they found approximately $15,000 in cash and 120g of methamphetamines when they searched the 48-year-old driver and a female passenger.

The pair were taken to Byron Bay Police Station - the woman was released without charge.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said officers were focusing on drivers who appear to have suspicious behaviour.

"Our highway patrol officers are trained to detect behaviour patterns of drivers, and passengers, that raise suspicion. If you are using our road network to carry prohibited items or conduct illegal activity you will be caught," he said.

The 48-year-old was refused bail on Sunday.

