Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Crime

Cops foil quarantine hotel guest’s sneaky drug package

by HELEN KEMPTON
6th Nov 2020 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE were called to a Tasmanian quarantine hotel today after reports a 'suspicious drug package' was intercepted by hotel staff.

Upon the Mercury arriving at Sunrise Devonport hotel, police officers and security were observed inside the gates.

A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.
A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.


Tasmania Police confirmed officers attended Sunrise Devonport just after 12pm today.

"A packet of cigarettes had been delivered for a hotel guest and inside the packet were cigarettes and a small quantity of marijuana," a police spokesperson said.

"Police confiscated the marijuana and will consider any further action."

Originally published as Cops foil quarantine hotel guest's sneaky drug package

coronavirus hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Wallabies star drowns on Gold Coast

        Premium Content Former Wallabies star drowns on Gold Coast

        News A former Wallabies player and prominent doctor has drowned during an early morning swim on the Gold Coast.

        Fisherman ‘wouldn’t have made it’ without lifejacket

        Premium Content Fisherman ‘wouldn’t have made it’ without lifejacket

        News A BOATIE had a very close call when his vessel capsized on a North Coast river this...

        Rubbish, filth and grot: See inside hoarder houses

        Premium Content Rubbish, filth and grot: See inside hoarder houses

        Property Metre-deep with rubbish, baths thick with oozing black mould

        Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        Premium Content Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        News Coronavirus NSW: $100 voucher plan to boost hospitality industry