The nine-year-old's
The nine-year-old's "very detailed" drawing of the suspect truck. PHOTO: Springville Police Department
News

Cops get great drawing of suspect vehicle thanks to girl, 9

16th Jul 2019 3:59 PM

A NINE-YEAR-OLD's superior drawing skills have helped police locate some suspects.

A Springville Police Department corporal from Sprinville, Utah, was investigating a package theft in a neighbourhood when he found the nine-year-old witness and asked for a description of the suspect vehicle.

Well, he certainly got what he asked for.

The young girl produced a "very well drawn" picture of the suspect vehicle - a red truck.

The department's Facebook post attracted many comments from people impressed with the girl's skills, saying she has a bright future as a sketch artist.

The police are still investigating the theft and searching for the occupants of the car - reportedly a man and a woman.

The suspect truck police are trying to find. PHOTO: Springville Police Department
The suspect truck police are trying to find. PHOTO: Springville Police Department
