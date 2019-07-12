Cops make horrific discovery near beach

COPS are using drones to comb a beach for clues in a major operation this morning after officers found a husband and wife, one inside a house and the other on a beach nearby, just north of Newcastle.

A NSW Police spokesman told news.com.au that at about 6am this morning emergency services were called to a home in Stockton, after concerns were raised for the occupants.

Two bodies have been found at Stockton. Picture: Twitter

"Once inside, police found the body of a woman aged in her mid-70s. Attempts are being made to recover what is believed to be a body from the surf at Stockton Beach," he said.

Police have now confirmed the body recovered from the beach is a 76 - year-old man's.

"Initial inquiries suggest no third party are being sought," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Detectives will await the outcome of post mortem examinations to determine the direction of further inquiries."

Crime scenes have been set up at both locations and police will be reviewing the medical histories of the husband and wife.

Crime scenes have been set up at both locations. AAP Image/Joel Carrett

It comes just a day after a catamaran overturned 13 nautical miles off Stockton Beach - killing three elderly people and leaving a 16-year-old girl and her father with hypothermia.

The 16-year-old and 50-year-old man were found clinging for their lives when authorities reached the boat on Thursday morning.

They were winched from the water and taken to John Hunter Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The girl's 78-year-old grandmother and grandfather, from Glenhaven in Sydney's north west, did not survive.

Their male friend, who was living on the Central Coast, also died.

- more to come