Cops open their doors to public

WARM WELCOME: Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling is looking forward to the family-friendly community open day, which will give residents a chance to inspect the new Tweed Police Headquarters.
WARM WELCOME: Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling is looking forward to the family-friendly community open day, which will give residents a chance to inspect the new Tweed Police Headquarters. Scott Davis
Liana Turner
IF YOU frequent Tweed Heads, it would be impossible to have missed the transformation of the site where the new Tweed Heads Police Station was opened in September last year.

But unless you've found yourself in the lock-up, there haven't been many opportunities to see behind the scenes of the command's new headquarters.

That will all change this Sunday, when Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling opens the doors to the community for a family-friendly open day.

Supt Starting said holding an open day was an opportunity for the command to build positive relationships with the community, including youngsters, and help to prevent crime.

"At the end of the day police are servants to our community,” Supt Starling said.

"At the end of the day, it's their building.”

He said being able to share the building with children, in particular, was a joy for them.

"They love looking at the cells, looking at the police cars,” he said. "I'm looking forward to it.”

The open day was initially delayed, as police headed into their busiest period of the year shortly after officers moved in to the Wharf St building.

The day will run from 10am-2pm and will include a guided tour and display of police cars and bikes, mounted police and more.

