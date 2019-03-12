Cops plea after machete armed robbery

ON THE HUNT: Police are urging witnesses to come forward after the BP service station at South Murwillumbah was held up by a man carrying a machete.

TWEED-Byron Police are urging witnesses to come forward in relation to an armed robbery of a South Murwillumbah service station more than a week ago.

Police are investigating the incident which happened before 9pm on March 3, when the BP station was held up by a man carrying a machete.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said police were making progress in their investigation.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who may have been around the South Murwillumbah area about 8.48pm on Sunday, March 3," he said.

"There was an armed robbery that took place where a male entered the BP service station armed with a large black machete."

The man was wearing a high-vis top, black tracksuit pants and a grey face covering during the robbery.

"We are appealing to anyone who has dash-cam who may have been in the area around that time or who has seen anything or may know who this person is to come forward and contact us or Crime Stoppers."

"I would appeal to the individual, if he reads or hears of this request, to come forward, we are certainly hot on the heels of the offender and they should hand themselves in before we find them."

Anyone with information can contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.