Cops posing as mums catch four alleged paedophiles

DETECTIVES posing as mothers of young girls have swooped on four men aged between 35 and 61 from across the state after allegedly trying to groom kids online in recent weeks.

The operation has prompted senior police to warn parents to monitor their children's internet usage after Strike Force Trawler detectives swooped on four men over the alleged grooming of children across NSW in recent weeks.

Three of the four allegedly thought they were speaking with the mothers of young girls during the covert operation when police began communicating with the men online.

Police allege Lethbridge Park's Matthew Boys, 61, believed he was speaking with the 35-year-old mother of a girl, 9, and engaged in conversations about sexually explicit acts he wished to perform on the child as well as on the mother and daughter together.

Taree's Cyril Bussey, 57, ­allegedly thought he was speaking to the mother of a girl, 8, and engaged in lewd and explicit conversations about what he wanted to do to the child before making arrangements to meet with the mother and girl for sex.

And Erskine Park's David Hall, 54, allegedly thought he was speaking with the mother of a girl, 9, when he engaged in conversations about sickening acts he wished to perform on the child before making arrangements to meet the pair.

Another man, Jamie Roy McKeay, 32, ­allegedly believed he was ­speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually explicit and suggestive conversations with her.

All four men were ­arrested between June 20 and yesterday on Tuesday. They were all refused bail and will reappear in courts at later dates.

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commander Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec said parents needed to speak with their children regularly about online safety.

"It's important to speak to your child about the dangers ­associated with online conversations and know what your child is doing online," Supt Kerlatec said.

"With children currently on school holidays, it's a timely ­reminder to keep an eye on how much time your child is spending on the internet, what websites they are visiting, and who they may be speaking with.

"Not only should young ­people be very careful about providing personal information details to a person they only know in an online environment, they should never organise to meet as doing so may place them at further risk of harm.

"If they encounter something or someone they are not comfortable with, we encourage them to speak to someone they trust, who can then let our ­investigators know."