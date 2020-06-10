Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firearms seized from a Coraki home yesterday.
Firearms seized from a Coraki home yesterday.
Crime

Cops seize firearms, ammunition, stun device and drugs

Alison Paterson
10th Jun 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 6:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police searched a property in Coraki on Tuesday they found a cache of firearms and other prohibited weapons.

Officers from Richmond Police District said a man will face court today after firearms were seized from a Northern Rivers home on June 9.

About 11.15am (Tuesday June 9), officers executed a search warrant at a home on Union Street, Coraki, where they spoke with a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old teenage boy.

During the search, police seized four firearms, ammunition, an extendible baton, an electronic stun device and cannabis.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He has been charged with 13 offences, including possess prohibited weapon, possess prohibited firearm, possess unregistered prohibited firearm, not keep firearm safe, possess unauthorised firearm, cultivate prohibited plant, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).

He has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

The teenage boy was issued with a cannabis caution under the Young Offenders Act.

illegal firearms northern river crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Man dies from gunshot wound

      Man dies from gunshot wound
      • 10th Jun 2020 7:23 PM

      Top Stories

        Lifesaver says shark attack 'spiral' led to attack on woman

        premium_icon Lifesaver says shark attack 'spiral' led to attack on woman

        Crime A lifesaver who threw a speaker at a woman’s head was drinking heavily after learning of the death of shark attack victim Robin Pedretti, a court has heard.

        BREAKING: High speed chase on Pacific Hwy

        premium_icon BREAKING: High speed chase on Pacific Hwy

        News Police terminated the chase near Clothiers Creek

        ‘Come home Katie’: Desperate plea for woman to return

        ‘Come home Katie’: Desperate plea for woman to return

        Breaking The partner of Katie Cox is desperate to find her

        Where to get your artwork fix on the Tweed

        Where to get your artwork fix on the Tweed

        Art & Theatre An exhibition of artworks from a local competition is on display