Cops uncover dodgy car modification

Police have blown the cover of a dodgy home mechanic.

During a random test in Dharruk in Western Sydney NSW Police found a most unusual engine modification.

According to NSW Police Highway Patrol Facebook page a white Holden Commodore, allegedly driven by a 35-year-old driver, was found to have "seriously defective and worn out tyres".

But the biggest surprise came underneath the bonnet.

The driver fitted a leaf blower to act as supercharger. Photo: NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Facebook page.

The wannabe bush mechanic had fitted an ordinary Black and Decker leaf blower to act as a makeshift supercharger.

The blower was wired to the engine battery in order to blow air into the engine according to NSW Police.

The driver informed the police that the homemade modification was meant to boost the engine's performance.

Burnt out: The car also had seriously worn tyres. Photo: NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Facebook page.

A normal supercharger is used in performance cars. It pumps extra air into the engine so that it can burn more fuel and produce more power.

It is unknown whether the leaf blower increased the car's performance at all.

The driver was also alleged to have tested positive for methamphetamine and was placed under arrest. He was also issued with a defect notice for the car and a 24-hour prohibition driving notice pending a laboratory drug test.

This isn't the first time that a suspect machine has been nabbed by NSW Police.

Last year a driver at Gosford on the Central Coast was busted driving a race-ready Holden Commodore on public roads without a windscreen and while using a stool as a seat.

Another example of wacky mechanical modifications was produced by Russian YouTube channel Garage 54. In this instance the mechanics replaced a tyre with 18 coke bottles taped together and wrapped around an alloy wheel.

And surprisingly the coke-bottle solution appeared to work, albeit at extremely low speeds.