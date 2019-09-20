Coraki hockey team 'the best yet'

KEY MAN: Tyler Gaddes will be a key player for Coraki in the FNC men's A-grade men's hockey grand final.

A STACKED Coraki will take on Tweed team Waratahs in the Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey grand final tomorrow.

Coraki is aiming for a second straight premiership and coach Zac Clark believes they have the personnel to do it.

"Most of our team have played state level as juniors and we're a pretty red-hot side,” Clark said.

"I've played A-grade for a decade and this team would be one of the best we've had.”

"It's great to have so many talented kids in one team and most of them have played together at the club all the way through.

"We have Harley Brown, Marshall Brown, Tyler Gaddes and Jackson Gwynne all playing well.”

The team also includes Bailey Powell, Mitchell Scotcher and Matt Scurr, who were a big part of the premiership win last season.

Clark has been on the sidelines with a broken leg since July and said getting past Waratahs goalkeeper Zac Grace would be their biggest challenge.

"He's probably their best player and he could make a massive difference,” Clark said.

"They're a bit of an unknown and they will try to slow us down by turning it into a bit of a grind.

"We've kept changing throughout the year; Jackson has really stepped up and Harley Brown has come into his own this season.

"He's moved from striker to right-back and with his speed he's given us another attacking option.”

The game at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, will start at 4.50pm.

PREMIERS

FNC A-grade men's major premiers:

2018 Coraki

2017 Northern Star

2016 Coraki

2015 Northern Star

2014 Coraki

2013 Northern Star

2012 Northern Star

2011 Coraki

2010 Northern Star

2009 Northern Star

2008 Northern Star

2007 Northern Star

2006 East Lismore

2005 Ballina

2004 Ballina

2003 Ballina

2002 Ballina

2001 Coraki

2000 East Lismore / Coraki

1999 East Lismore

1998 Ballina

1997 Coraki

1996 Coraki