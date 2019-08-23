Cornetto’s new ‘magical’ treat revealed

STREETS Ice Cream is so confident with its latest Cornetto creation that it could possibly taste as good as the original.

The Aussie ice cream brand has today announced the launch of its all-new unicorn-themed cone - the UniCornetto.

For the first time ever, the Cornetto cone is pink and is so pretty, it's been dubbed their most Instagrammable ice cream to date.

The pink-coloured cone is filled with a sweet cotton candy and marshmallow flavour and has also got a surprising twist of strawberry sauce, a unicorn crown Royale rosette and a multi-coloured crispy chocolate balls topping.

"We're thrilled to be giving our customers a taste of magic with this exciting new member of the Cornetto family," Streets brand manager, Samantha Jarmul said.

"The UniCornetto was created to bring a unique dessert experience to teens and families alike and is too majestic not to be shared with friends."

For the first time ever, it has turned the cone pink. Picture: Supplied

To celebrate the launch, Streets Ice Cream has also introduced a series of limited edition Instagram stickers, so for all those social Unicorns out there: go wild and share the love. UniCornetto stickers are available for download via giphy.com.

From your Instagram Story, tap on GIF button and simply search UniCornettoAU.

Earlier this year Streets also launched the Cornetto Vegan Vanilla range - for all the soy lovers.

It is made with vegan chocolate, soy vanilla ice cream and has a crunchy hazelnut laden topping.

Cornetto Vegan Vanilla. Picture: Supplied

And fans have responded well to it, asking the company to release more flavours.

"Bought 10 packs of 4 not long ago," one person commented about it on Instagram.

"I love it!!" added another.

"YUMMM," said a third.

The $4 UniCornetto and the vegan option is available across Australia from local petrol and convenience stores.