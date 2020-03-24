Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

CORONAVIRUS: 10 new cases confirmed on North Coast

Jenna Thompson
by
24th Mar 2020 3:00 PM

THERE has been a massive spike in coronavirus cases in the area, with 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed within the Northern NSW Local Health District, bringing the total to 17 cases.  

The Public Health Unit is in the process of contacting close contacts, and investigations are underway to determine the sources of these cases.  

The confirmed cases to date are spread across the length of the Local Health District, from Clarence right up to the Tweed Valley.  

READ MORE: Massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Northern NSW    

coronavirus coronavirus clarence grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our cyclone swell surf gets international attention

        Our cyclone swell surf gets international attention

        News Aa the world implodes over coronavirus, last week’s surf on the points gained international coverage as big crowds charged the Tropical Cyclone Gretel swell.

        CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT: International bowls event postponed

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT: International bowls event postponed

        News Lawn bowlers will have to be patient to see the world’s best compete

        Tweed longboard surf event wiped out

        premium_icon Tweed longboard surf event wiped out

        News An international surfing event in Tweed is facing a major wipeout

        Tweed man charged after allegedly assaulting officer

        premium_icon Tweed man charged after allegedly assaulting officer

        News A Kingscliff man was charged after allegedly assaulting a female police officer.