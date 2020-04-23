Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Mahmoud Elkhodr is an expert in location privacy at CQ University.
Dr Mahmoud Elkhodr is an expert in location privacy at CQ University.
Technology

Coronavirus app gets cautious thumbs-up from CQU IT expert

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRIVACY and security of Gladstone residents' data obtained by the Government's new coronavirus tracking app should not be compromised, says a CQ University IT expert.

Based on an app developed in Singapore, the technology aims to track anyone who comes into contact with a person who has tested positive to COVID-19.

The app works by registering Bluetooth contact between mobile phones, at a distance of 1.5 metres for more than 15 minutes, which enables the government to track contact with virus-positive people.

Mahmoud Elkhodr, a doctor of location privacy and lecturer in IT, said he would recommend Gladstone residents downloading the app to help flatten the virus curve, if guaranteed it only works off Bluetooth technology.

"There is no guarantee the app is not going to try to obtain information via other methods, for example the cellular network," he said.

"Making the application open source is vital for transparency to ensure location is not collected via other methods." Dr Elkhodr said the Government must assure users the app does not have back doors to the technology, leaving it vulnerable to cybercrimnals.

He said legislation must be passed to prevent breaches of security, and ensure complete peace of mind for users.

"I would download it, only because I know the technology well and I know how to turn it off when it needs to be, but for the average user that may be difficult" he said.

"What if a healthcare worker or app administrator decided the sell the database they have access to?"

For increased efficiency, Dr Elkhodr suggested contact for far less than 15 minutes should be adopted.

With only 15 per cent of Australian residents signing up to myhealthrecord, Dr Elkhodr said the government's goal of 40 per cent of the population downloading the app looked unachievable.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said when a person downloaded the app, their name, verified mobile number, age range and postcode were registered and encrypted on a restricted data storage system.

"They are provided an encoded hashed identifier, which is the only data shared as part of the Bluetooth "digital handshake" and is stored on the user's phone for 21 days until it is automatically deleted," he said. "Contact data only leaves the user's phone if the user they come near is diagnosed as having coronavirus."

app coronavirus techonolgy
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lawyer of accused hit-and-run killer seeks subpoena

        premium_icon Lawyer of accused hit-and-run killer seeks subpoena

        Crime Lawyers for a British man accused of killing a Gold Coast father in a hit-and-run have issued a subpoena to the Roads and Maritime Services

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        ‘Dream now, visit later’: Tweed tourism's plan for future

        premium_icon ‘Dream now, visit later’: Tweed tourism's plan for future

        News The report card is in for the Tweed tourism industry‘s performance

        BREAKING: Figures reveal Tweed region virus recovery rate

        premium_icon BREAKING: Figures reveal Tweed region virus recovery rate

        Health There have also been no new recorded cases of COVID-19 in six days