Coronavirus crisis fails to slow crime on the Tweed

Tweed Byron Police District commander Superintendent David Roptell and Senior Sergeant Chad George have warned Tweed residents police are still breathalysing motorists. Picture: Jodie Callcott.

ASSAULT, a high speed pursuit, break and enter and drink driving charges are just some of the incidents Tweed police allege they faced last week.

A Kynnumboon man has been charged with a string of charges after police allege he led them on a high-speed pursuit in February.

Police allege the 23-year-old man refused to stop for a highway patrol officer on the Pacific Motorway at Sextons Hill on February 18.

Police pursued the man who was riding a motorcycle but called it off when he was allegedly riding too dangerously.

It is alleged they later saw the man riding south on the Pacific Motorway about 200km/h.

On March 23, police were called about a man driving around Kynnumboon in a red 4WD utility without number plates.

When the man spotted police he allegedly drove through a paddock and abandoned the car.

He was later tracked down by a police dog and allegedly found hiding under a bed in Edwards Lane.

The man was arrested and charged with 15 offences including police pursuit, drive while licence suspended and use of an unregistered vehicle.

His case will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on June 1.

Last week, a man was charged after police claim he was found sleeping in a Murwillumbah business that had closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

It is alleged the owner saw the 30-year-old man asleep on the floor of his business with a stolen money box and smart phone last Wednesday morning.

He called the police who woke the man who allegedly grabbed a laptop and fled on foot.

Police allege as the man took off, a bag containing the drug ice fell out of his pocket.

Residents who saw police in chase helped catch the man who was arrested and charged with break, enter and steal, possess prohibited drug and assault.

He was given bail and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court this week.

On Thursday, police allege a Pottsville woman assaulted police after she crashed her car into a cane field.

It is alleged the 23-year-old woman lost control of her car on Tumbulgum Rd, Murwillumbah, and crashed into a drain in a cane field about 10pm.

Police allegedly tried to breath test the woman but she refused.

She then allegedly grabbed an officer by the shirt and pushed him backwards. The woman was arrested and charged with refusing to submit to a breath test, refusing to submit to breath analysis and assault police.

She was bailed to appear before Murwillumbah Local Court on June 18.

Police allege a 60-year-old woman was seen swerving her car on the road also refused to be breath tested.

A Tweed resident called police about a woman driving "all over the road" at Navigation Lane about 1.30am last Wednesday.

Police arrived and stopped the driver and asked her to take a breath test.

It is alleged the Tweed Heads woman refused and asked to be taken to the police station.

It is alleged while at the police station the woman continued to refuse a breath analysis test.

The woman's licence was already suspended for drink driving charges on March 24.

She was charged with refusing to submit to a breath test and driving a vehicle while license is suspended.

The woman's case will return to Tweed Heads Local Court on June 1.

On Friday it is alleged a man drove drunk on Dulguigan Rd, North Tumbulgum and crashed down an embankment.

It is alleged the 45-year-old Karragarra Island man's car landed on its side after he lost control on a right-hand bend and slid down an embankment.

Police allege the man's roadside breath test returned a reading of 0.180.

His licence was suspended and he was charged with high range drink driving.

The case will return to Murwillumbah Local Court on June 18.