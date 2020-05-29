COVID-19 closet clean outs means bargains galore

OP Shops across the Gold Coast have reopened as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Vinnie's and Lifeline have both reopened six shops, while the RSPCA has reopened four.

The reopening coincided with National Volunteers Week, with local volunteers the driving force behind retail operations at the charity shops.

Vinnies Retail Manager for south east, Bussy Charles, said it was great to see people coming back.



"We've had a really positive response and we're excited that many of the well-loved shops will be open once again," she said.

"Our shops are such a huge part of our community, and our customers, volunteers, members, and staff have all missed them.

"I think most people over the duration of the shut down were good and held onto their stock so we are accepting donations back in store now, we have cages set up so they can donate directly to the store without having to hand them over to our volunteers.

"We are really grateful to be able to back out there and to be able to support customers and the community as well as our volunteers.

"We still have Vinnies operating for anyone who is in need of assistance to support.

The reopening comes after some charity shops experienced an inundation of donated goods during the coronavirus pandemic which were unable to be processed.



Charity shops like the Good Shepherd Op Shop in Ashmore bore the brunt of household corona clean-outs with locals leaving fridges, lounges, furniture, electrical items and white goods out the front of the shop "like a tip".



RSPCA Op shops at Bundall, Robina, Labrador and Mount Tamborine all reopened this week.

Lifeline OP shops across the Coast including Molendinar, Palm Beach, Oxenford, Tweed Heads, Southport and Burleigh Heads reopened on May 5 while the Mermaid Beach, Nerang, Runaway Bay and Labrador stores are still temporarily closed.



Lifeline store across the Coast have been closed since April 2.