Coronavirus inspires unlikely business boom

Darren Martin from Border Bikes at Tweed Heads South is being rushed off his 'pedals' with demand for bikes of all types including stationary bikes. Photo: Scott Powick

BUSINESS is on a roll for Tweed's Darren Martin after gyms and public pools closed due to the coronavirus.

The Border Bikes owner is struggling to keep up with demand as residents drag out their pushies or visit the store to buy a new one.

Mr Martin said self-isolation and social distancing regulations has created a surge in cycling.

He said people of all ages were pushing the pedals to keep fit and beat the boredom.

"Everyone is getting their old bikes out of the sheds and bringing them in to be repaired since the gyms and pools have closed," Mr Martin said.

"Saturday two or three weeks ago, I did 20 to 30 puncture repairs.

"An elderly couple got their $750 (coronavirus stimulus) this morning and came in and bought two bikes.

"I've been selling spin bikes, stationary exercise trainers and cruisers.

"I've never sold a spin bike in my life but we're putting three together now and we sold two today."

Sheridan Bosworth and Terry Bosworth from Storm Cycles at Tugun. Photo: Scott Powick

There's been a boost in sales and repairs for Tugun's Storm Cycles.

Owners Terry Bosworth and Sheridan Bosworth experienced a turndown when initial news of the coronavirus broke, but business had since picked up.

"It was very slow when it all first hit," Ms Bosworth said.

"When they first started closing the flights, there was a drop off in our hire bikes and also when people bunkered down when they didn't know what was happening.

"We did have to lay off one casual worker, but we might have bring them back."

Ms Bosworth said cycling was a low-cost way to exercise and could be done while sticking to social distancing regulations.

She said they had sold mainly cruisers or comfort bikes that were easy to ride.

"Riding a bike is a good way to be outside in our beautiful surrounds during this Autumn weather."