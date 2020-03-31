Coronavirus New South Wales update: all you need to know

NSW residents now face massive fines and even jail time if they break laws restricting non-essential travel and all gatherings to two people.

From Tuesday, people who leave their home without a valid reason - for work or study, buying food or other essentials, seeking medical care or exercise - they are liable for a fine of up to $11,000 and a maximum six months in jail.

There are just 16 excuses you can use

Tourists flouting coronavirus pandemic restrictions have forced the Tweed mayor to call for a region-wide "red zone" lockdown.

After her pleas for a national lockdown and closure of NSW borders fell on deaf ears, Katie Milne reacted to public feedback about an influx of people into the Tweed at the weekend and the lack of social distancing today.

Meanwhile, the Clarence Valley has its first confirmed case of locally acquired COVID-19 with an unknown source according to the latest figures from NSW Health.

The total number of infections detected in the Northern NSW Health District as at 8pm Sunday night rose to 37, rising from 33 on Saturday night.

Pharmacists can now give medicines without a prescription and stay open 24/7, in a move by the state government to give them extra powers as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said a special authority had been granted to the pharmacists in a bid to help Australians who can't access their regular GP.

Meanwhile, nurses and cleaners at Lismore Base, Grafton and Tweed hospitals have recently been subject to abusive behaviour on their way into and out of work.

A whistleblower who has close connections with nurses at Lismore and Tweed hospitals, and asked not to be named, told The Northern Star that local hospital staff have been spat on and verbally abused for wearing scrubs to work.