Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

Australians may be able to start escaping the corona­virus cage within weeks - with restrictions on public gatherings likely to be the first lifted if community transmission continues to dive.



NSW Police says a Ruby Princess crew member in the galley is "the most obvious point of transmission" of the virus which has claimed the lives of at least 18 passengers.

Meanwhile data released from NSW Health is allowing a clear picture of how the coronavirus has spread across Northern NSW.

And a poor attempt to get his story straight has ended in a $1000 fine for a Yamba driver who joined a growing list of people caught defying public health orders.

Australia's unemployment rate will skyrocket to the nation's highest number in 26 years as the coronavirus pandemic continues to smash the economy.

The deadly contagion has throttled the Australian economy, with Treasury to estimate today that the coronavirus will double the unemployment rate in just four months.

Parents across Australia are now working from home while home schooling their children - but don't expect any relief this tax time.

The ATO has revealed that schooling expenses can't be claimed as tax deductions even in this unprecedented situation.

The Prime Minister has welcomed efforts to restart the suspended rugby league season after the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has a stern warning for the NRL.

And in the US, evidence is mounting that the Trump administration spent vital months floundering and ignoring expert advice as the coronavirus spread through the United States.

