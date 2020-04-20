Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

A string of popular Sydney beaches have reopened to the public as NSW recorded just six new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as well as one new death.

More than 4000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the Northern NSW Local Health District to find the 56 confirmed cases so far. Find out how many are being tested in your area.

The Lismore City Council is calling on the NSW government to provide financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for the Federal and State Governments to direct economic stimulus packages to local governments.

Meanwhile NSW residents who were part of the Ruby Princess cruises on either February 24 or March 8 are being asked to help NSW Police with an investigation.

A NSW Police spokesman said the priority of the investigation was to determine whether there was criminal negligence by the company or crew relevant to health issues prevailing on the ship, as well as any actions or omissions by any other entity, including NSW or Commonwealth departments, which may have directly or indirectly related to the death of a person from COVID-19.

The spring carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne will have a different feel to them this year.

There is a very real likelihood feature races like The Everest at Royal Randwick and the Melbourne Cup at Flemington will be run before empty grandstands.

Meanwhile in the USA, a family who had 10 members contract coronavirus, causing two to tragically lose their lives, is among ten thousand Americans suing China.

A new study detailing a man's reinfection with coronavirus has people concerned, suggesting the rush to a vaccine may prove useless.

And a doctor who cared for 600 quarantined passengers in hotel quarantine in Australia has lifted the lid about what really goes on.



