Coronavirus patient was on flight from Melbourne to Ballina

Rebecca Lollback
by
16th Jul 2020 11:22 AM

NSW Health has confirmed that a traveller who flew from Victoria to Ballina on Sunday, July 12 has tested positive to coronavirus.

"The person was wearing a surgical mask and was self-isolating," NSW's Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

"We're doing contact tracing in relation to that Jetstar flight, JQ466.

"The individual was screened on arriving in Ballina airport and as I said, since arriving, they were in the 14-day self-isolation and any potential close contacts are being followed up."

This is the first new COVID-19 case in the Northern NSW Local Health District in almost 80 days.

The flight, JQ466, was the very last flight allowed to land in Ballina from Melbourne.

More to come.

coronavirusnorthernrivers
Lismore Northern Star

