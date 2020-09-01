Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Residents in pandemic-ravaged jurisdictions are ‘absolutely’ fleeing to the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said.
Residents in pandemic-ravaged jurisdictions are ‘absolutely’ fleeing to the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said.
Politics

‘Coronavirus refugees’ fleeing to the NT from other states

by MADURA MCCORMACK, Political Reporter
1st Sep 2020 3:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in pandemic-ravaged jurisdictions are "absolutely" fleeing to the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said.

Mr Gunner, in one of his first press conferences since the election, said he'd been briefing his National Cabinet colleagues about "coronavirus refugees", or residents that are fleeing from interstate to live in the pandemic-free Territory.

"We're obviously talking to people as they come in to our Howard Springs (mandatory quarantine) facility," he said.

letterspromo

Mr Gunner, sharing an anecdote from polling day, said he had met a former Territory teacher who had returned.

She revealed, as she was praising the facilities at Howard Springs, that she was in fact a teacher in Victoria and since all teaching was happening online, she opted to move to the Territory since she'd be freer to move around and it would not impact her day-to-day work.

"So, sorry (Victorian Premier) Dan (Andrews), we're taking your Victorians," Mr Gunner said.

"This is a much better place to live.

"I gave her some laksa instructions and she's all over it, they're here to stay."

madura.mccormack@news.com.au

    

 

Originally published as 'Coronavirus refugees' fleeing to the NT from southern states

coronavirus northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested hours after ‘come get me dogs’ taunt to police

        Premium Content Man arrested hours after ‘come get me dogs’ taunt to police

        Crime He baited police on social media, telling them to “come get me dogs” and go get him they did. READ THE AMAZING SAGA

        • 1st Sep 2020 3:14 PM
        Cut-price fares revealed for new Gold Coast flights

        Premium Content Cut-price fares revealed for new Gold Coast flights

        Travel Gold Coast to Cairns discount trips give huge boost to airport

        • 1st Sep 2020 3:12 PM
        Massive change coming to I’m A Celebrity

        Massive change coming to I’m A Celebrity

        TV I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here to be filmed in NSW in 2021

        • 1st Sep 2020 3:10 PM
        Greyhound report shows decline in ‘catastrophic injury’

        Premium Content Greyhound report shows decline in ‘catastrophic injury’

        News AN ANIMAL welfare group is calling for an end to greyhound racing but industry and...