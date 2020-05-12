LIST: Where to eat out in Tweed this weekend

Fins owner Steven Snow is excited to be opening his dining area for ten people this weekend.

SOME of your favourite Tweed restaurants are reopening in time for this weekend as food joints get the green light to have dine-in arrangements for up to 10 people.

Since March 23, pubs and bars across the country have been forced to close, while restaurants and cafes have been restricted to takeaway and home-delivery only.

But those missing their favourite foods can rejoice as dining rooms begin to open again albeit with a limit of 10 patrons at a time from.

Co-owner of Fins in Kingscliff, Morgan Snow, said the restaurant staff could not wait to re-open their dining area on Friday.

"Dining experience is what we do best," she said. "We've enjoyed diversifying and creating high end quality Fins takeaway, which is an offering we will continue to deliver.

"This weekend we are showcasing our signature dishes to enjoy either at home or at Fins."

On a normal Friday and Saturday night, Fins would cater for more than 100 dining guests per night with a team of 35 staff.

Easing of the restrictions has meant, six of those employees can return to work.

"Catering for ten diners at Fins level is a large endeavour for the chefs as the food is intricate and there no economy of scale," Ms Snow said.

"We are feeling positive though and hope guests continue to support our Fins takeaway.

"The government directives is a maximum of 10 diners, socially distances, therefore our lucky ten guests this weekend will enjoy a dining experience that may never be replicated."

Ms Snow said it had been a tough road for the hospitality industry.

"We have lost many key staff and numerous suppliers now no longer operate," she said.

"Being a family run and owner operated business has helped Fins get to this point.

"There are still many challenges ahead and we hope diners understand that all restaurants are stretched to simply reopen, no matter how many customers they serve.

"Most inspiring has been the supportive response of our local community. We are eternally appreciative and thank every single one of you."

HERE ARE SOME OF THE PLACES YOU CAN DINE IN:

Fins in Kingscliff will open for 1.5 hour sittings for 10 dine-in patrons from this Friday. The restaurant will open on Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm as well as lunch on Saturdays from 1pm. It will be a three-course meal at a reduced a la carte menu $77, which will change each week.

will open for 1.5 hour sittings for 10 dine-in patrons from this Friday. The restaurant will open on Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm as well as lunch on Saturdays from 1pm. It will be a three-course meal at a reduced a la carte menu $77, which will change each week. Spice Den in Casuarina will be allowing an exclusive table of 10 each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

will be allowing an exclusive table of 10 each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. The Balcony Restaurant in Murwillumbah will be opening for Thursday and Friday lunch and dinner and Saturday dinner.

will be opening for Thursday and Friday lunch and dinner and Saturday dinner. Tai Tannee in Tweed Heads intends to open limited eat-ins on Friday but will still be doing takeaway orders.

intends to open limited eat-ins on Friday but will still be doing takeaway orders. House of Gabriel in Tumbulgum is open for wood fired pizzas both dine in and takeaway, 5pm till 8pm.

is open for wood fired pizzas both dine in and takeaway, 5pm till 8pm. Ginger Root Cafe in Tweed Heads will be open for 10 diners at a time as of 8am on Friday.

will be open for 10 diners at a time as of 8am on Friday. Mavis's Kitchen at Mount Warning will begin a breakfast service from May 22 with a coffee kart and bacon and egg rolls. They will also open for three 1.5 hour sittings of 10 people for a set menu across lunch time on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

will begin a breakfast service from May 22 with a coffee kart and bacon and egg rolls. They will also open for three 1.5 hour sittings of 10 people for a set menu across lunch time on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. JuJu's in Murwillumbah will continue to provide takeaways but also plan to be opening for ten people at a time on Saturday.

will continue to provide takeaways but also plan to be opening for ten people at a time on Saturday. Kathmandu Kitchen in Kingscliff are intending to open for two 1.5 hour sittings of ten people from about 5pm on Friday. Their takeaway, online ordering and delivery services are also still running. For the moment, there will be no BYO.

are intending to open for two 1.5 hour sittings of ten people from about 5pm on Friday. Their takeaway, online ordering and delivery services are also still running. For the moment, there will be no BYO. Pandanus Cafe, Cabarita Beach open from this Friday for breakfast, lunch and dinner with full menu available, only 10 people at a time and tables will need to be reserved.

open from this Friday for breakfast, lunch and dinner with full menu available, only 10 people at a time and tables will need to be reserved. Xenia Casuarina will be open from Friday with a special welcome back banquet in the restaurant, maximum 10 people per sitting, with bookings required.

will be open from Friday with a special welcome back banquet in the restaurant, maximum 10 people per sitting, with bookings required. Inky Squid at Terranora will have live music in the open air courtyard on Friday 5-7pm with BYO drinks. Takeaway fish and chips will continue to be available 12-8pm, home delivery every night from 5-8pm. They'll also have chef's specials on the menu. Family friendly. Hand washing facilities and sanitiser will be available.

will have live music in the open air courtyard on Friday 5-7pm with BYO drinks. Takeaway fish and chips will continue to be available 12-8pm, home delivery every night from 5-8pm. They'll also have chef's specials on the menu. Family friendly. Hand washing facilities and sanitiser will be available. Potager in Carool takeaway will continue 4.30 to 7.30pm, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays. Resuming in-house dining for a maximum of 10 people from Friday - only available with bookings in advance via their website. This will be for lunch only from 12pm to 4pm on Friday and Saturday and 12pm to 5pm on Sunday. Tables will be on the covered and enclosed deck to enjoy great views in the winter sunshine. Dinner will remain a takeaway option for now.

takeaway will continue 4.30 to 7.30pm, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays. Resuming in-house dining for a maximum of 10 people from Friday - only available with bookings in advance via their website. This will be for lunch only from 12pm to 4pm on Friday and Saturday and 12pm to 5pm on Sunday. Tables will be on the covered and enclosed deck to enjoy great views in the winter sunshine. Dinner will remain a takeaway option for now. Soco in Kingscliff will have five tables for two people, sectioned out with umbrellas. They will continue with their takeaway dinner offerings and their popular Curry nights on Wednesday and Saturday.

will have five tables for two people, sectioned out with umbrellas. They will continue with their takeaway dinner offerings and their popular Curry nights on Wednesday and Saturday. Shiny Brew in Kingscliff will be open with a few tables inside and outside.

will be open with a few tables inside and outside. Bastion Lane Espresso in Uki will have a few stools inside and outside for people to reconnect over coffee.

in Uki will have a few stools inside and outside for people to reconnect over coffee. Flutterbies, Tyalgum

Salt Village French Patisserie

Dulcie & Edna, Banora Point

RESTAURANTS THAT WILL CONTINUE TAKEAWAY:

Choux Box Café in Kingscliff

Selfish Fish and Chips in Tweed Heads

Hymm Coffee in Tweed Heads

The Austral Cafe and Bakery in Murwillumbah

The Beach Shack in Kingscliff

*NOTE: Let us know of any businesses we can add to this list for Saturday's newspaper by emailing jessica.lamb1@news.com.au