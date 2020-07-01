Coronavirus separates Warwick family for months

TOGETHER AGAIN: Laura Price with husband James and their five-year-old son, Kaiden. Picture: contributed

AFTER being forced to live on opposite sides of the country for almost four months during the coronavirus pandemic, one Warwick couple was reunited just in time for the arrival of their new baby.

Laura Price was no stranger to saying goodbye to her husband James, who had worked as a FIFO worker in the WA mines for eight years.

However, when coronavirus restrictions closed the borders and turned his two weeks away into three-and-a-half months, Mrs Price began to fear he would miss the birth of their second child.

"Back in March, I think it was around March 15 or something, he headed back to WA for work, and he was only meant to go back for two weeks," Mrs Price said.

"He rang me a week into his roster and said the borders had all closed up, so he was going to have to stay there for a little while - it turned into three-and-a-half months.

"I think it was maybe the two weeks he was supposed to come back, we built a house saying that we could move in as well, so that was another thing."

As travel restrictions eased and the due date for their second baby crept closer, Mr Price was finally able to make the cross-country flight to reunite with his wife and five-year-old son, Kaiden.

"He just got back on Thursday night, and I'm due to have the baby next Tuesday, so it was cutting it pretty fine," Mrs Price said.

"I was anxious that I was going to go early, but it all worked out.

"They did say that if I was to go into labour earlier, they'd do an exemption form for him and he could come back."

Despite the happy ending, Mrs Price said it was an undoubtedly challenging period, especially when Kaiden struggle with the chaos of moving house, schools closing, and missing his dad.

"He's used to having him gone for two weeks, but three-and-a-half months is something else, and all the changes that came with the new house as well," Mrs Price said.

"When we moved into our new house, he was pretty upset that Dad wouldn't be able to find us."

But find them he did, and the trio are finally reunited and settling into their new home.

Mrs Price said even though coronavirus remained a concern, the extended separation had reminded her what was truly important.

"Coronavirus was a concern in the beginning, but now that things have calmed down a bit it isn't so crazy," she said.

"It is a bit sad though, because my five-year-old won't be able to meet the baby for the first few days I'm still in hospital.

"I always knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel, and that it was all going to be okay. So long as we're all healthy, that's the main thing."