Coronavirus shuts down grassroots rugby league

Junior rugby league in NSW is set to be cancelled.

Grassroots rugby league is set to be suspended across Australia due to the coronavirus.

Officials from both the NSWRL and QRL are currently finalising plans to make the unprecedented move of delaying all competitions until May, and possibly June.

An announcement will be made on Wednesday morning, with the ban set to include all junior football, bush competitions and representative leagues.

It is understood the NSWRL has met with officials from rival football codes in the past 24 hours and agreed that a unified approach is the best way to combat what is now a global pandemic.

Already, Rugby Australia has announced all community and club rugby is suspended until at least May.

Board members from both the NSWRL and QRL have been asked to vote on a similar suspension on Tuesday night, with an official announcement slated for some time Wednesday.

While the NRL is set to continue with Round 2 games this weekend, all grassroots competitions will cease immediately.

There have, however, been discussions around some competitions competing in a shortened format later in the year.