THE number of people asking for wills to be drawn up during the COVID-19 crisis as doubled at leading Gold Coast and Tweed Shire law firms

Attwood Marshall Lawyers says it is taking more than 30 requests for appointments for wills and enduring power of attorney documents every day and fielding many more phone calls about estate planning.

Attwood Marshall Lawyers Wills and Estates Partner Angela Harry.

Latest statistics show more than 50 per cent of Australians do not have a will, and many people with one had not updated it.

Attwood Marshall Lawyers wills and estates partner Angela Harry said the firm's 17 specialised staff had been "run off their feet with back-to-back appointments".

Mrs Harry warned about more marketing being aimed at the aged, during COVID-19, including law firms hawking "online wills".

"There is really no such thing as an online will. You must comply with the basic legal requirements in order to have a valid will. It is just a ploy to attract work and is taking advantage of people's anxiety during these extraordinary times."

People have also resorted to do-it-yourself will kits which were "dangerous and can lead to significant legal risk".

Two adult witnesses and the willmaker must present at the time the will is signed and

execute the document with the same pen, Mrs Harry said.

Coronavirus sparks rush to draw up Wills.

In New South Wales, enduring powers of attorney and appointments of enduring guardian are required to be witnessed by a legal practitioner. A Justice of the Peace or Commissioner for Declarations or lawyer must do this in Queensland.

"Most services from Justices of the Peace and Commissioners for Declarations have been shut down, meaning often there is no other way to legally execute these documents other than in the presence of an experienced estate planning lawyer," Ms Harry said.

Bruce Simmonds, from Parker Simmonds Solicitors and Lawyers at Broadbeach, said his firm was transitioning to an online model across their Queensland operations.

Lawyer Bruce Simmonds transitioning his staff to online model.

Staff were working within the safety guidelines to keep the office open for clients who wanted a physical rather than virtual appointment, he said.

He said there had been an increased focus on wills since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Originally published as Coronavirus sparks rush to draw up Wills