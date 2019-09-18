Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Coronial probe into death at Mackay Base Hospital

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
18th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INVESTIGATION is under way into an alleged incident at Mackay Base Hospital following the death of a patient two days after an operation.

A spokeswoman for the Coroners Court confirmed a 66-year-old woman died on September 8 this year after she had an operation at the hospital on September 6.

It is unknown at this stage what incident occurred during the operation.

Mackay police responded to a death at the hospital on September 8 and are preparing a report for the Coroner.

"The death of a 66-year-old woman … following an alleged incident while a patient in an operating theatre at Mackay Base Hospital … has been reported to the Coroner for Central Queensland," the Coroners Court spokeswoman said.

"The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing and the Coroner is not yet in a position to decide whether the matter will proceed to an inquest."

Mackay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Jo Whitehead has also called for the findings of an internal investigation into the death to be independently reviewed.

"Any unexpected death in a healthcare facility is always fully investigated internally and externally by the Queensland Police and the Coroner," Ms Whitehead said.

"On this occasion I have also asked for the findings of our internal investigation to be independently reviewed by clinicians from outside the health service."

Ms Whitehead said any death was a tragedy and the hospital was supporting the family in their grief.

"I'd like to express my deepest sympathy to the family on behalf of the hospital and health service," she said.

"We have offered our support to family members, as well as our staff who are also affected by this loss.

"It would be inappropriate for me to comment further while these investigations are taking place."

The length of time a coronial investigation takes depends on a variety of matters including the complexity of the issues involved.

This matter remains under coronial investigation.

central queensland coroner coroners court health mackay base hospital mackay hospital and health service mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Health department issues warning over flying foxes

    premium_icon Health department issues warning over flying foxes

    Health A statement released by the Northern NSW Local Health District revealed 10 people had either been scratched or bitten by flying foxes or microbats across the Mid...

    GUNS POINTED: Yamba woman's inside view of uni lockdown

    premium_icon GUNS POINTED: Yamba woman's inside view of uni lockdown

    Crime Hear what happened when police locked down campus

    Frightening phone call that triggered 4-hour lockdown at uni

    premium_icon Frightening phone call that triggered 4-hour lockdown at uni

    Breaking Lockdown started with threatening phone call to Casino police

    UPDATE: Evacuation underway at uni after four-hour lockdown

    UPDATE: Evacuation underway at uni after four-hour lockdown

    Breaking SCU vice chancellor said it had been "a stressful few hours"