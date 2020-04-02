Corrupt cop Roger Rogerson launches appeal

The corrupt detective duo Roger Rogerson and his ex-mate Glen McNamara today launched their taxpayer-funded appeals against their convictions for a drug rip-off murder that was notoriously all but captured on CCTV.

The two former Kings Cross detectives were convicted of shooting dead drug dealer Jamie Gao, 21, in a Rent-A-Space storage unit where they were all filmed going inside - and only the two disgraced cops came out 10 minutes later.

The CCTV cameras at the Padstow unit block showed them then backing up their station wagons to the unit's roller door and carrying out what was Gao's body wrapped in a surfboard cover and a blue tarpaulin.

Roger Rogerson was convicted on drug and murder charges in 2016. Picture: Adam Taylor

The NSW Court of Criminal Appeal was told yesterday that both men are appealing the guilty verdicts that followed a four-month trial in 2016.

They were both jailed for life for Gao's murder and for 12 years for supplying a prohibited drug after taking the 3kgs of methamphetamine, worth $3 million, that Gao carried to the meeting.

The grounds of their appeals will not be released until the cases are heard on September 22 but it is understood both men are appealing the verdicts. McNamara is appealing his life sentence and drug sentence while Rogerson is appealing only against the drug dealing sentence.

Neither men appeared before the court yesterday for the virtual hearing conducted by audio visual link with lawyers because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Rogerson is in Long Bay Jail serving a life sentence. Picture Craig Greenhill

Rogerson, 79, is locked up in the Kevin Waller Unit at Sydney's Long Bay Jail for aged and frail prisoners where the accomplished pianist has been entertaining fellow inmates.

His old mate heroin dealer and armed robber Arthur 'Neddy' Smith, is clinging to life nearby in the jail's hospital suffering from advanced Parkinson's disease.

McNamara, 61, who was a self-styled whistleblower against police corruption, has been held in protective custody.

They met while they were both in the NSW police in the early 1980s but had fallen out by the time of their trial when both men blamed the other for Gao's murder. The University of Technology business studies student was shot twice through the chest.

Their trials heard his body was dumped at sea the next day from McNamara's 4.5 m Quintrex fishing boat and the two men were then filmed again on CCTV when they returned to the storage unit to clean the inside.

While they no longer share a friendship, the two men will be sharing the appeal with their cases to be heard together after being adjourned yesterday.