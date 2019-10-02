Menu
Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller with Tony Fitzgerald QC.
Politics

Legendary corruption fighter's advice to maverick MP

Lachlan Mcivor
by
2nd Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:52 AM
THE man who presided over the landmark report which resulted in the resignation of Queensland's then-premier and the jailing of the police commissioner has offered his wisdom to a maverick Ipswich MP who has fought her own battles against corruption.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller met with Tony Fitzgerald QC at the 30th anniversary of the handing down of the Fitzgerald report.

She said his words of advice were to "keep going".

Ms Miller, who said Mr Fitzgerald was a hero of hers since he was appointed to head up the inquiry in 1987, has criticised her own government for their lack of action concerning Ipswich City Council and disgraced mayor Paul Pisasale.

The former police minister was relegated to the backbench by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk four years ago.

"I have read and re-read his reports over many years," she said.

"In 1989, I was given the Fitzgerald report when I was a public servant. I was asked to brief my director general on what it meant for the government.

"I also worked at the Criminal Justice Commission after the Fitzgerald report was released... I implemented a number of Fitzgerald reforms including freedom of information and judicial review across the Queensland public service.

"I said to Tony Fitzgerald that he was my inspiration for keeping going and exposing the corruption at Ipswich City Council.

"I knew how hard it was for him and his family personally when he was exposing the corruption in the Queensland Government and I knew that I would cop similar abuse and political terrorism... but I kept the light."

Ipswich Queensland Times

