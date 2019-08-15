Corruption, perjury charges for high-profile lawyer

BARRISTER Sam Di Carlo has been formally indicted on charges of official corruption, money laundering and perjury.

In court in Brisbane before Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien this morning, Crown Prosecutors Sam Bain and Sandra Cupina presented two separate indictments against Mr Di Carlo, 62, a veteran barrister who primarily does criminal work.

Mr Bain's indictment was for perjury, while Ms Cupina's indictment contained charges of money laundering and official corruption.

After Judge O'Brien asked why two prosecutors were needed in court, Ms Cupina said the Director of Public Prosecutions had two separate prosecution teams handling the charges against Mr Di Carlo.

Queensland barrister Sam Di Carlo at court in Brisbane. File photo

Di Carlo is alleged to have corruptly offered then Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale a cut of Melbourne developer Chris Pinzone's proposed Yamanto development in exchange for "championing the project."

The money laundering allegation relates to $50,000 delivered to Mr Pisasale by alleged fraudster Hui Tian while the then-mayor was meeting with Pinzone at a Melbourne hotel in May 2017.

The perjury charge relates to allegations he gave false testimony during a star-chamber hearing by Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission.

The charges have been adjourned for mention on September 12.