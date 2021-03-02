Menu
He may be guilty of a crime against fashion but police need help identifying his man regarding a much more serious crime.
CORSET MAN: Police seek help identifying suspect

Leighton Smith
by and Leighton Smith
2nd Mar 2021 8:22 PM
HE MAY have committed a crime against fashion but that's not why Townsville police are trying to track down this corset-wearing man.

Police are investigating an alleged assault on Saturday, October 3, 2020, on Sir Leslie Thiess Drive at Townsville Marina.

Initial investigations suggest a person wearing a pink corset with a sleeve style tattoo punched another man outside a licensed venue.

Do you recognise this person?
Police believe the man pictured below may be able to assist with this investigation.

Detectives from the Townsville Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are seeking the assistance of the Townsville community to help identify this person and make a report to Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002085347 within the online suspicious activity form.

 

 

leighton.smith@news.com.au

Originally published as CORSET MAN: Police seek help identifying suspect

