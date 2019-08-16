Cougar cubs set for NRRRL finals

CASINO front-rower Nick Morrissey is set to lead a young Cougars forward pack against Murwillumbah in the Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League semi-finals.

The Cougars will travel to take on the Murwillumbah Mustangs in the qualifying final at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah, Sunday.

There is no love lost between the two teams and the 20-year-old is confident they can progress to the major semi-final against Ballina next weekend.

Casino has the likes of front-rower Josh Beech, hooker Daine Petty and second-rower Michael Schipp playing semi-finals for the first time.

They are not the biggest forward pack but Morrissey leads the way up front at 110kg and has plenty of determination in his runs.

"I think having a young front row helps and we can play 80 minutes if need be,” Morrissey said.

"Both teams play a pretty aggressive style and we'll be going hard at each other.

"This will be a tough game and they're always hard to beat up there; but we've done it once this season and we can do it again.”

The Cougars were a surprise packet this season, finishing equal second on competition points with Murwillumbah.

Last year they finished seventh and came into 2019 with captain Chad Taylor and coach Brett Loy having moved on.

Halfback Roy Bell came back to the club after a season at Mullumbimby and took over as captain-coach.

"We were looking good last season but we dropped off late in the year and didn't end up making it,” Morrissey said.

"I thought this team would do well; most of the competition have younger teams now and I think that's opened it up.

"Roy has been a great mentor and he's brought in a lot of players up from under-18s.

"We have missed Chad in a lot of ways and hopefully we can get him back in the next few years but we've done well to replace him at hooker.

"Daine Petty has been there most of the year and Michael Schipp is just starting to come through.

"He (Schipp) is one of my best mates and I think he'll go on to be a really good footballer.”

Casino also plays the ladies league tag final Sunday against Tweed Coast at 10.30am.

Marist Brothers take on Cudgen in Under-18s at 11.45am and Cudgen plays Tweed Coast in reserve grade at 1.10pm.

In games Saturday, Cudgen will host Tweed Coast in the elimination semi-final at Ned Byrne Field, Kingcliff, today.

Byron Bay plays Cudgen in league tag before taking on Murwillumbah in the Under-18s.

Casino plays Northern United in reserve grade.

HOW THEY LINE UP

Casino: Fullback David Jacky; wingers Noah King, Denzel Dangerfield; centres Rodney Collins, Brent Scott-Hall; five-eighth Trevor Bolt; halfback Roy Bell; props Nick Morrissey, Josh Beech; hooker Daine Petty; second-rowers Theo Hippi, Michael Schipp; lock Hayden Pratt.

Murwillumbah: Fullback Toby McIntosh; wingers Liam Cusack, Jack Bishop; centres Caleb Howell, Scott Nichols; five-eighth Adam Walker; halfback Ethan Kane; props Remi Vignau, Jonty Van Der Schuer; hooker Joe Besgrove; second-rowers Keelan Biltoft, Dan Turland; lock Bailey Crompton.