Could Lindon be the pick of the McGrady bunch?

SEAGULL RISING: Tweed five-eighth Lindon McGrady is having a stellar season in black and white.

IF the Tweed Seagulls are to pull a Houdini and make the finals after losing elite pair Cheyne Whitelaw and Brayden McGrady to injury, a lot might come down to a man with a name both familiar and a little forgotten.

It seems ironic, but right now Lindon McGrady could be flying under the radar after cousins Brayden and Glenn inked two-year deals with Penrith just weeks ago.

All of a sudden the lesser- known McGrady is the most important in the bunch.

Last weekend it was a 78th Lindon McGrady field goal - after Titans-listed halfback Kane Elgey couldn't seal the deal with his attempt - that lifted the Seagulls to victory in a 13-12 thriller over Capras at Brown park.

It was Lindon's second ice-in-the-veins game- winner for the year. Back in round 10, he slotted an after-the-siren penalty to sink the Ipswich Jets at Piggabeen.

Like all the famously modest McGradys, Lindon is shy off the field but ruthless on it. Right now, Lindon's stock is rising by the week, and some close Seagulls watchers are starting to think the 24-year-old might be turning into a player every bit as good as his vaunted cousins.

After claiming the keys to the team's offence at the five-eighth position for the Seagulls this season, Lindon has discovered a newfound sense of confidence and control over his game.

A past knock on the talented playmaker was that it was never skill he lacked, but the self-assuredness to back it up.

That has all changed in 2018.

Perhaps it was Lindon's lethal partnership with cousin Brayden early in the season that unearthed his on-field killer instinct. As the pair terrorised opposition defences, Lindon would puncture openings for Brayden to exploit.

With Brayden on the scoresheet, Lindon remained the unassuming facilitator. After signing the biggest contract of his life only weeks ago, Brayden might owe his cousin a beer or two.

In the aftermath of his match-winning penalty against Ipswich, a 45m blast into a stiff breeze at Piggabeen, Lindon looked like he hadn't even broken a sweat.

"I was confident ... I've never been in that position before, but I just went with the flow,” he said.

Still unassuming, Lindon is starting to look every bit like a silent assassin.