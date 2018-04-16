Could Mur'bah be back on screen in new Chris Lilley comedy?

RUMOURS are flying around the Tweed Shire that controversial Australian comedian Chris Lilley is in town filming his latest series for Netflix.

Social media was ablaze last week with people questioning whether Lilley, who is famous for his mockumentary series Jonah from Tonga and Ja'mie: Private School Girl, was responsible for a sign that read "Mr Dick” spotted hanging over the Hutchinson Tiles building in Murwillumbah.

While Tweed Shire Council wouldn't confirm whether Lilley was involved in the filming, two temporary film licence agreements were issued for the filming of a television series title Aardvark at two locations in Tweed Heads from March 9-16 and at one location in Murwillumbah from March 23-April 13.

Chris Lilley in a scene from the TV series Ja'mie: Private School Girl. Supplied by ABC TV publicity website. Please credit photo to Ben Timony. BEN TIMONY

The 10-episode comedy series, which is yet to be given an official title, began filming last month and will continue through to June and is expected to give the local economy a $6.35 million boost.

Lilley has been spotted on the Gold Coast as filming continues.

His new project with Netflix is part of the Queensland Government's $50 million production attraction strategy.

Tweed Daily News has contacted WP Productions Pty Ltd, the production company listed on the temporary filming licence agreement, for comment.