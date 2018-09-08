Could this iconic festival make a return to Murwillumbah?

READY SET GO: A push to get Speed on Tweed back up and running is being called for by Murwillumbah businesses.

TWEED'S need for an economic boost is quickly gathering speed as planning to bring back one of the region's most iconic events goes full throttle.

The Murwillumbah and District Chamber of Commerce has listened to the pleas from local businesses demanding more needs to be done to bring people back into town, especially after the lasting effects of the March 2017 floods.

An idea circulating for a while now is the resurgence of Speed on Tweed, a racing event that sees historic cars undergo time trials on a designated track through the streets of Murwillumbah.

"It was a fantastic event for the town and it was the signature event for the entire Tweed,” Murwillumbah Chamber member Michael Simmons said.

"It's time to bring it back.

"Murwillumbah has gone through a bit of a renaissance since the events of last year, and it's just a really good time to bring back an event that had so much atmosphere and created so much interest in the area as a whole.”

While it's been a decade since the excitement of Speed on Tweed was last seen on the streets of Murwillumbah, newly elected chamber president Karissa Ball said she's had a positive response from businesses calling for the much-loved event to return as soon as next year.

"At the moment we're gauging local business and their support for the event and everyone's been quite positive and supportive of it coming back,” Ms Ball said.

"The event itself is not just going to be amazing for the town itself but the district as a whole.”

The Speed on Tweed committee is currently being formed, with the chamber electing Mr Simmons as their representative.

"It's to give the community ownership of the event and the board is in the process of being formed,” Ms Ball said.

"We're trying to get as much collaboration between the different businesses and community groups.

"What we need to do in this town is make it more of a destination and by putting that spotlight on our little town it does help us with that overall vision.”

Valera and Swift Pharmacy owner Con Valera said he couldn't wait for the car racing event to return to Murwillumbah.

"Speed on Tweed brings people to Murwillumbah and adds excitement around town,” he said.

The Courthouse Hotel owner Tom Bennett said the "uniquely Murwillumbah” race would be a welcome addition to the long line of events in the Tweed.

"It would be fabulous to have it back,” Mr Bennett said.

"It was a thing that was uniquely Murwillumbah and it was part of the town's identity. There are very few races that are as unique to Australia that actually are in the heart of the town.”

Tweed Experiences Network will be hosting its monthly meeting on Monday, September 10 at the Kingscliff Surf Club from 6-8pm to discuss Speed on Tweed.