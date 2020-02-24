New opportunity for Tweed tourism revealed

Pictured at Husk Distillers are Destination North Coast's Heath Batterham, , Sen Sereyroath from Keness Travel Cambodia, Harriet Messenger from Husk Distillers, Tweed Tourism Co's Sally Scott and Nga Nguyen from Sharp Healthcare USA. Photo: TWEED TOURISM CO.

THE Tweed has taken a step towards becoming the destination of choice in the meetings and conference travel arena.

The business opportunity from hosting a group of national and international decision-makers in the business events sector across the Tweed last week comes days after the local industry's pleas for locals to holiday at home to combat business downturn.

Like many areas of Australia, the Tweed has struggled with the effects of the drought, bushfires, coronavirus and floods on tourism.

The Tweed Tourism Company and Destination North Coast event's guests were in region following AIME 2020 (Asia Pacific Incentives & Meetings Event) in Melbourne that connected corporate travel decision-makers from across Australia and the Asia Pacific region with products and destinations to grow business opportunities.

The three-day Tweed itinerary highlighted the region's meeting, event and conference spaces along with a range of inspiring breakout options for event delegates, including wellness in nature with GreenX7, an art class at M|Arts Precinct, distillery tour at Husk Distillers and a Tweed Eco Cruise experience.

International delegates travelled from New Zealand, India, Germany, the USA and Cambodia.

Dr Manoj Verman from ISRM, an association in India, said future opportunities and high quality of experience delivered in the Tweed were a standout.

"Normally I think about venues in cities or urban centres, but I've been so impressed with The Tweed - the variety of small and large venues and its proximity to the Gold Coast International Airport are a real plus," he said.

Tweed Tourism Company general manager Bradley Nardi said the delegate visit was an ideal way to showcase the region's professional and distinctive offerings to the lucrative MICE market (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions).

"The MICE market is an important sector in our overall tourism mix as it can help fill seasonal gaps outside of holiday travel periods and corporate groups will tend to engage with a lot of our businesses, from hotels and venues to restaurants, attractions and tour operators," he said.

Having this opportunity to showcase our tourism operators to key decision-makers from across Australia and beyond has been the perfect way to work at growing this sector, which generates upward of $145 million in spend for regional NSW."

The Tweed visit also supported Destination NSW's tourism recovery campaign, Share the Love in NSW, which aims to boost tourism across the state following devastating drought and bushfire, using the hashtag #LoveNSW and #MeetinNSW on social media, along with a handmade heart shape, to 'share the love' of affected towns and cities.

Delegates on the Tweed familiarisation stayed at Peppers Salt Resort in Kingscliff and Twin Towns, Tweed Heads and inspected meetings spaces at Ancora and Twin Towns, the Surfing Australia High Performance Centre and Osteria in Casuarina and Halcyon House at Cabarita Beach.

A tour of the Tweed hinterland took guests to Farm & Co, Mavises Kitchen and Tropical Fruit World while the region's dining experiences were also on show at Seasons Restaurant at Mantra, Taverna in Kingscliff and Osteria in Casuarina.

These and other Tweed businesses working in the MICE sector are profiled in the official 2020 Tweed Business Events Product Manual which was launched at AIME in Melbourne and will be circulated online to inspire and inform business event partners.