Could you loan a caravan to flood victims?

A CHINDERAH mother and her young child are urgently seeking a caravan to loan for a few weeks while their rental property is fixed.

Former councillor Dot Holdom issued the SOS on behalf of the single mother and her child, aged under 12, whose rental property was inundated in the recent flood.

Ms Holdom said the pair would like to remain on their property while the repairs take place, and a caravan would be ideal as temporary accommodation.

"We need to assist this little family to get some normality back in their lives,” Ms Holdom said.

"This will help give this little family some closure if they are closer to where they need to be to resume their lives.

"It doesn't need to be the Taj Mahal, it just needs to be something that's sound and liveable.

"If there is someone out there that has got that generosity and can take it to the site and remove it afterwards, that would be greatly appreciated.”

Ms Holdom, who has been heavily involved in helping co-ordinate services and goods for flood victims, said she did not expected the caravan would be needed for any longer than six weeks, while repairs are done.

If you can help, phone Dot Holdom on 0438 742 637.