Council accused of playing up with party politics

Councillors Chirs Cherry, Warren Polglase and Reece Byrnes during the campaign election.

THE threat of party politics playing a part in council has reared its head as councillors argued over Tweed's police numbers.

Councillor Warren Polglase blasted Labor Cr Reece Byrnes for asking council to write to the NSW Police Minister about the lack of NSW Police recruits in the Tweed.

"This is the first time I would consider party politics has ever been involved in council,” Cr Polglase said during Thursday meeting.

Cr Byrnes said he believed it was council's responsibility to ensure the safety of Tweed residents was maintained.

"It's not exactly a local government issue but I think we have a responsibility to stand up for our area and the people in it when others won't,” he said.

But Cr Polglase said it was up to the local area command to decide if the Tweed should have recruits.

"The commander of the area requests for more reserves and I believe the Tweed Command are looking for more experienced police,” he said.

"I don't think we should use the council's name to get more police into the area, it should be up to the command to make that stance.”

Mayor Katie Milne dispelled Cr Polglase's allegation this was the first time party politics had played a part in council, referring to former Nationals Cr, Phil Youngblutt's request to support the Murwillumbah Hospital, which council approved.

All four major parties, are represented on council, in Cr Milne (Green), Cr Byrnes (Labor), Cr James Owen (Liberal) and Cr Polglase's affiliation with the Nationals.

Crs Chris Cherry, Ron Cooper and Pryce Allsop are all independents.

The motion was approved by council and a letter will be written to the minister.