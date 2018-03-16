Council aims to resume homes that are most at risk of floods

RESIDENTS of some of the worst flood-affected areas may be eligible to have their homes bought by Tweed Shire Council as part of a Voluntary House Purchase (VHP) scheme.

The scheme, which was announced by the State Government last week, will allow council to buy at-risk properties in flood areas in South Murwillumbah, Bray Park, Burringbar, Mooball and Crabbes Creek.

The resumption plans will then allow council to use the properties for more flood-compatible uses, such as parkland or farming.

Roads and stormwater manager Danny Rose said, prior to the March 2017 flood, council had one VHP scheme operating along the Tweed River in parts of River St at South Murwillumbah.

"Voluntary House Purchase was a recommendation of council's Floodplain Risk Management Studies completed in 2014 and 2015 as there are no feasible alternatives to protect these areas from flood risk, such as levees or improved evacuation access,” he said.

While the VHP scheme could take years to complete, Mr Rose said council would identify and prioritise those people and their homes most at risk in major floods.

"We cannot purchase every flood-affected house in the eligible areas so we will target those houses where we can get the most benefit in terms of improving safety and minimising losses during floods,” he said.

"We also need to be mindful of an area's potential, if freed up, to allow for safer flood flows or what other use it could serve in improving our flood management. It is very early days but, once we have identified the individual homes we want to buy, we will speak directly with the homeowners to see if they are interested in selling.

"If they choose not to, we will move to the next house on our priority list.”

The sale price of each house will be determined by an independent valuer.

The Office of Environment and Heritage will pay for two-thirds of the price of compensation to the homeowner, with council picking up the remainder.

For more information, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov. au/VHPVHR.