Council appoints all female leadership team again

GREENS councillor Katie Milne has been re-elected as Tweed Shire Mayor for a fourth consecutive term.

Cr Milne received the support of Crs Reece Byrnes, Chris Cherry and Ron Cooper in retaining her position.

The four councillors, who have earned the nickname of the 'Rainbow Four', on most occasions vote together on council matters.

Joining the leadership team for a second time is Cr Cherry, who was was appointed unopposed as Deputy Mayor tonight, replacing Labor Cr Byrnes.

Crs Warren Polglase and James Owen also put their hand up for the role of mayor, but ultimately lost to Cr Milne.

TEAM: Tweed Heads Shire Councillors. Scott Powick

Addressing the council chambers, Cr Milne said she wished to continue the "harmonious working relationship" with the other councillors and wanted to focus on building a stronger region, especially in the wake of the 2017 floods.

"The community and council are still recovering form the devastating impacts of the extreme weather event of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie and the loss of six beautiful lives," Cr Milne said.

"While the community were heroic in rising to this challenge, there is no doubt that further events like this will greatly test our capacity for resilience."

This is the second time in history Tweed Shire Council will be lead by an all female team.

Cr Cherry had previously held the role of deputy mayor in 2016-17.

Cr Cherry said she was excited the "dynamic duo" were back together and looked forward to "making decisions in the best interest of the shire".

"I'm very excited to be back in the role and it's an honour to represent Katie where I can and the people of the Tweed Shire," Cr Cherry told Tweed Daily News.

The Tweed Mayor and Deputy Mayor hold their positions for a two-year and one-year term respectively.