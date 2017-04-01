Council assesses extensive flood damage across Tweed

A large section of Tweed Valley Way at South Murwillumbah was washed away.

AS FLOOD waters begin to recede, Tweed Shire Council and residents are starting to assess the extensive damage.

Speaking to the Tweed Daily News, council's general manager Troy Green said he was about to take off in a helicopter to assess the damage and will provide more information later today.

Council is urging residents at Uki, South Murwillumbah and Burringbar to boil their water after council's water treatment plant was damaged by flood waters yesterday.

A Essential Energy spokeswoman Rachel Hussell said about 5400 people, mostly at Murwillumbah and surrounds, were still without power this morning, with helicopters assessing the damage to the power network today.

Many properties have been damaged and roads remain closed across the shire, including the Pacific Highway and Tweed Valley Way.

A large section of Tweed Valley Way was washed away at Murwillumbah Toni Kelly Fleeton

Meanwhile, residents are coming together to ensure everyone is safe and starting to work towards the big clean up.

Kielvale resident Vannessa Scott-White said while people were in shock, spirits remained high in the village near South Murwillumbah.

"No damage (here) just surrounded by water and a few trees down,” she said.

"Neighbours who have lived here 40 years have never seen it flood this bad.”

Vanessa Scott-White captured this image of Kielvale, near South Murwillumbah, as flooding continues in the area. Contributed

Ms Scott-White said neighbours were even joking they would be willing to pay $5 for a roll of toilet paper after the floods. .

"Water is still up but we are able to get out of the village now and get groceries,” she said.

"People are getting together to help each other clean up and then help businesses in town and the industrial area clean up.”

South Murwillumbah has felt the brunt of the floods, with most of the village still under water.