Council at a glance

Les Burger Field

COUNCIL has unanimously supported an upgrade to the Les Burger Field youth recreation space. The proposed concept plans include constructing a multi-functional half basketball court area, with a basketball hoop and soccer goal combination adjoining the existing skate park. During Thursday's council meeting, Mayor Katie Milne said she also wanted to see a tennis and handball wall, additional trees and more natural structures included in the plans.

Developer fees

COUNCIL has approved the extension of the High Consumption Charges to all commercial and industrial development in lieu of the current s64 Developer Charges. Council staff concluded the extension would reduce the upfront costs of establishing a business.