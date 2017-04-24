Council at a glance

Rail trail debate

THE Tweed Shire Council has rejected a request by Mayor Katie Milne for a report to be prepared about the feasibility of constructing a rail trail alongside the existing rail lines to allow for preservation of the lines for a potential revival of an operating train.

The decision was made after a lengthy discussion between council and staff, which led to council's director of engineering David Oxenbridge stating he didn't believe it was possible to incorporate a dual rail trail with a working railway on the existing line under the current Northern Rivers Rail Trail application for government funding for $13 million.

Public open space

COUNCIL will defer the public exhibition of its draft commercial recreation use of public open space policy.