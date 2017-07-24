Council at a glance

LIVE STREAMING

MAYOR Katie Milne has requested a report on the cost to Lismore and Gold Coast councils to live-stream their council meetings.

DRAINS SCHEME

THE Tweed Shire Council will be assessing the management plans and actions of the Western Drainage Scheme.

The report will include a number of updates, such as an investigation of the Jacana bird occupancy areas and a negotiation with Club Banora to allow restoration of the free flow of tidal waters.

PLASTIC BAN

FOLLOWING the recent major supermarket ban of plastic bags, council will be writing to the New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian in support of banning single use lightweight plastic bags.

JACK JULIUS PARK

COUNCIL is responding to a Native Title claim placed on Jack Julius Park (Lot 66), Kingscliff, by asking for a caveat to withdraw their submission.

Lot 66 is community land, which has been owned by council since the 1970s.