Council at a glance

Imperial Hotel

TWEED Shire Council has approved a Development Application (DA) for the Imperial Hotel, Murwillumbah.

The DA was approved on the condition the alterations and refurbishment of the existing hotel followed a number of requirements, including the submission of further DAs to council for the use of the shops, offices and industrial shed use within the property.

Aged Care facility

THE decision to either approve or reject the DA to build 33 aged care residential rooms and 36 independent living units at the Banora Point RSL Care has been deferred until the September 7 planning meeting.

Council will seek to meet with both residents of the aged care facility and the proponents to discuss their concerns about the DA.

Micro-brewery

COUNCIL confirms no Environmental Impact Statement is required to build a micro-brewery at 592 Cudgen Rd, Cudgen has been approved.

Council found the micro-brewry would not have a significant effect on the surrounding residential zone amenities.