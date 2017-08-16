Council at a glance

Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street after the March floods caused the Tweed River to break its banks.

Park upgrades

TWEED Shire Council staff will recommend the council replaces the existing outdoor exercise equipment in John Follent Park at Tweed Heads with modern equipment, at tomorrow's council meeting.

The council will also consider providing additional park facilities including barbecues, picnic tables and public toilets as part of the upgrade.

Flood damage

COUNCIL will receive three reports about the damage to Tumbulgum Hall, Possums Preschool and Bray Park Community Centre caused by the inundation of floodwater during the March floods.

Electric vehicles

COUNCIL will decide whether to partner with Byron Shire Council to formally launch the Northern Rivers Electric Vehicle Strategy.

An assessment into the feasibility of adding electric vehicles to the council fleet will also be discussed.

Planning for using electric vehicles will be based on the Power Up - Northern Rivers Electric Vehicle Strategy guiding document.