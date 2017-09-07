Council at a glance

21°
Cabarita's new luxury hotel Halcyon House. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Tweed Daily News
Aged care plans

DARLINGTON Retirement Community is seeking permission from the council to build a three- storey, 69-room seniors living development.

The development plan comprises 33 residential aged care rooms and 36 serviced apartments. After deferring the decision during last month's planning meeting, the council will either approve or reject the plans on Thursday, September 7.

Halcyon House

THE council will discuss the report on Halcyon House's development application, which was deferred earlier this year because of concerns about parking and operation hours.

Quarry expansion

A MODIFICATION to the original development application that approved the amalgamation and expansion of three existing quarries at Dulguigan Rd, North Tumbulgum, is being discussed this week.

The modification for the Reedy Creek, Sanderson's and Pollards Quarries seeks to change an original condition to support previous activities at the quarries.

