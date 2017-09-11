Council at a glance

22°
Cabarita's new luxury hotel Halcyon House.
Aisling Brennan
Aged care living

TWEED Shire Council has rejected a development application to build a three storey 69-room senior living development in Banora Point.

The application, which included 33 aged care residential rooms and 36 independent living units, was rejected on the basis that the plans were inconsistent with the current retirement village on Leisure Dr, Banora Point.

Bray Park Weir

A REPORT investigating ways to potentially raise the Bray Park Weir will be brought forward to council.

The report was requested by Councillor James Owen following recent problems with salt water inundating the weir, which was caused by inconsistent tidal and weather predictions.

Halcyon House

AN APPLICATION to expand the car park at Halcyon House in Cabarita has been rejected by council due to compliance issues.

