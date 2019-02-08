Council back-tracks on 10-storey Cobaki

ON HOLD: The council will not seek to increase the height limit at Cobaki until more consultation with the community has taken place. IMAGE: Artist impressions for the planning document of Cobaki Estate.

A DECISION to green-light 10-storey buildings in Cobaki has been rescinded by the Tweed Shire Council.

Proposing to raise the height limit at Cobaki from three to 10 storeys was made in December, however a decision was made on Thursday to halt that proposal, pending further consultation with the community.

The council voted 4:3 to send the rest of its proposal for the Cobaki Residential Development to the Department of Planning and Environment, and to now seek the communities opinion before deciding on whether to increase the area's height limits.

Councillor Ron Cooper, who voted in favour of increasing the limit in December, voted to rescind the decision on Thursday.

"It is expectation of mine that we have a broad scale consultation that says how do we best accommodate our growth,” Cr Cooper said.

Mayor Katie Milne voted in favour of seeking more consultation on the issue from the community.

She said the council needed to engage more with the residents of Cobaki before making the decision.

"I disagree that 10 storeys would be alright,” Cr Milne said.

"Without having a proper consultation it's really not the right thing to do to arbitrarily have council approve a 10-storey (limit).

"The way (council) has gone about it... it hasn't had consultation with that community.”

Councillor Reece Byrnes, who also voted in favour, said the council needed to make sure it was addressing the issue of over population in the Tweed.

"We need to get it right and we need to have something in broad scale for the people to determine what we are going to do long term,” Cr Byrnes said.