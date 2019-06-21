Council backs Byrnes report into bus stops across the Tweed

COUNCIL will look into the whether or not more can be done to improve bus stops across the shire.

In response to the impromptu bus stop bench made from an old surf board at Bilambil Heights(Pictured) councillor Reece Byrnes said he wanted to know if bus stops across the Tweed were up to scratch.

In a motion put forward by Cr Byrnes, council will now provide a report looking into the current adequacy of design, construction and maintenance of our current bus stops in the Tweed Shire.

The report will contain options to improve these shelters and, where possible, increase shelters on bus stops that do not currently have seating or shelter.

Cr Byrnes said this was an important report to submit.

"It is time to look at bus stops in the area,” he said.

"This was one of my promises in the 2016 election.”

Council unanimously voted in favour of the motion.